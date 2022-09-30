RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined the attorneys general of 21 other states in a coalition to demand that the United States Supreme Court uphold a federal statute used to enforce immigration laws across the country.

First introduced in the 2017 case of the United States v. Hansen, the statute prohibits individuals from encouraging or persuading others to break immigration laws in each state.

“We’re in the middle of a crisis on our Southern Border. Fentanyl and other illegal substances from the cartels are invading our communities and ravaging families in Virginia and in every corner of our country. Now, more than ever, we need to enforce our immigration laws and secure our border,” Miyares said in a statement on Thursday, Sept. 29.

“This statute simply says that individuals cannot encourage others to break existing immigration law,” Miyares said, adding, “It’s common sense.”

In the United States v. Hansen, a grand jury charged Helaman Hansen, of California, with multiple crimes for scamming hundreds of noncitizens out of more than $1 million collectively by falsely promising them a path to citizenship.

According to the statement from Miyares’s Office, Hansen was charged under a federal statute for encouraging migrants to come to the U.S. illegally for his own financial gain and advancement. However, the federal statute was struck down by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the grounds that two words in the law, “encourage” and “induce,” were too broad.

Miyares and fellow attorneys general in the coalition are arguing that the Ninth Circuit’s decision jeopardizes the constitutionality of similarly worded criminal laws in all 50 states. According to the statement from Miyares’s Office, members of the coalition also pointed out that the Ninth Circuit’s decision could potentially lead state and federal courts to strike down longstanding criminal laws.