RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares was one of 500 American leaders and political leaders banned recently sanctioned by the Russian government, according to a statement from Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Miyares was among 500 American leaders and political figures who were banned by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Among the other prominent names on the list are former President Barack Obama and TV host Stephen Colbert

“Being on Russia’s ‘Banned Americans’ list is a badge of honor,” Miyares said. “My family’s story is a threat to Putin’s agenda. I will never stop talking about the harms of socialism and communism, and the benefits of freedom, free speech and a free press.”

Miyares was the only statewide Virginia official on the list.