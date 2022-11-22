The solar panels from Pink Energy are still on Kimberlyn Towles’ roof, months after she requested their removal. Credit: Kimberlyn Towles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has called on loan companies to stop collecting payments from homeowners who had solar panels installed by the now-bankrupt company Pink Energy.

In a letter co-signed by nine other attorneys general, Miyares called on Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial and Solar Mosaic — all companies that provided loans for homeowners to pay for the installation of solar panels — to stop collecting interest from the customers of Pink Energy who never had their installations completed.

8News reported earlier this year that the company, also known as PowerHome Solar, shut down with little warning in September, leaving dozens of residents with half-finished solar panels — and mounting loan payments.

“Many Virginians were caught off-guard by Pink Energy’s sudden bankruptcy,” Miyares wrote. “As a result, affected consumers are stuck paying loans on ineffective or unusable solar panels in addition to their electric bill.”

Before the company filed for bankruptcy, Miyares’ office began an investigation into the company, which he said had engaged in deceptive business practices, promising customers that they could use state and federal tax credits to pay for the loans they took out — tax credits that never materialized.

“By joining this coalition, we’re trying to ease the strain on Virginians’ wallets while actively investigating the situation,” Miyares said.

It will now be up to the loan companies to cooperate with the attorneys general as they seek to resolve a backlog of consumer complaints surrounding the defunct solar installer.