RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Jason Miyares gave his opinion Thursday on the new guidance from the Virginia Department of Education on how transgender and nonbinary students should be treated in Virginia schools.

In a release from the attorney general’s office Thursday, Miyares stated the new guidance “complies with federal and state nondiscrimination laws,” and went on to say “the model policies comply with the Equal Protection Clause, Title IX, and the Virginia Human Rights Act,” and that “local school boards are required to adopt policies that are consistent with them.”

The attorney general’s office said the opinion on the guidelines was released “at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin,” who himself commented in favor of the guidelines in July, saying he encourages the children of Virginia to “trust your [their] parents.”

The VDOE released the 18-page “Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” in July of this year. The new policies address how to handle bathroom policies, student identification, athletic policies and more in Virginia schools, and cite the protections under the First and Fourteenth Amendments for parents having “a fundamental right to direct the upbringing and education of their children” as a foundation for the school guidelines.

Shortly after the guidelines were released, Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras announced he would be recommending the city school board reject the state’s new model guidance.

The 2023 Model Policies officially went into effect Wednesday, July 19, after which, local school boards across the state were required to adopt policies consistent with the guidance.

Find the full release from Miyares here and his opinion on the topic below.

“This official Attorney General Opinion simply confirms what the overwhelming number of Virginians already know; parents have a fundamental right to the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Parents, not government, are in the best position to work with their children on important life decisions, and no parent signs up to co-parent with the government. In fact, the rights of parents are one of our oldest and most fundamental liberty interests. The Model Policies ensure that all students are treated with dignity and that parental involvement remains at the center. These policies are fully compliant with the law, and school boards across the Commonwealth should support and implement them. It’s not just common sense, it’s the law,” Miyares said in a statement.