LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has announced that a man and a woman accused of attempted murder have pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

On March 29, 2022, 25-year-old Erann Ohse, of Fredericksburg, and 26-year-old Andrew Poindexter, of King George County, drove from Fredericksburg to Ohse’s ex-boyfriend’s house in Louisa County.

Wearing ski masks and armed with handguns — with extra magazines of ammunition — the pair attempted to force their way into the home through the front door of the residence but were unsuccessful. According to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Ohse then fired 10 shots into her ex-boyfriend’s bedroom window, hitting a young woman in the shoulder.

The people inside the home called 911 and described the vehicle Ohse and Poindexter had been seen leaving in — Poindexter’s Chevrolet Camaro. Within minutes, a Louisa County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the Camaro and a high-speed chase was initiated.

After reaching speeds near 120 mph, deputies lost sight of the Camaro. However, Ohse and Poindexter were later found standing outside the car on a cul-de-sac near the Hanover County line and were taken into custody.

A search of the pair led to deputies finding Ohse’s loaded teal 9mm handgun and an empty magazine in her jacket pocket. The recovered ski masks were also found to contain Ohse and Poindexter’s DNA, disposable gloves and almost a pound of marijuana.

According to Louisa Commonwealth Attorney Rusty McGuire, Ohse had previously shared a romantic relationship with a resident of the home which ended in February of 2022. Hours before Ohse and Poindexter arrived at the ex-boyfriend’s home to attempt to kill him, Ohse had sent him a text message wishing him a happy birthday.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, Poindexter pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder

Malicious wounding

Attempting armed burglary

Shooting in the commission of a felony

Destruction of property

Eluding law enforcement

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, Ohse pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder

Malicious wounding

Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Attempted armed burglary

Destruction of property

Eluding law enforcement

“These two thought they were the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, but now they’ll have to face the serious consequences people face when they commit violent crimes in Louisa County,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alex Goodman, who prosecuted the case.

Ohse is scheduled for sentencing on May 10, 2023, and faces up to 63 years in prison. Poindexter is scheduled for sentencing on May 31, 2023, and faces up to 70 years in prison.