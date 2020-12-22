Monday afternoon vehicle crash in Madison County kills Maryland woman

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they are investigating a Monday afternoon crash in Madison County that killed one woman from Maryland.

Police said the crash occurred at about 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, along Route 231, 1.2 miles Route 642.

According to the VSP, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling North on 231 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and hit a Southbound 2015 Hyundai Veloster head on.

Officials said the driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old man from Luray, suffered serious injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.  

The driver of the Hyundai, a 31-year-old woman from Baltimore, Md., died while being transport to the hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt. Police said the woman’s identity is being withheld pending a next of kin notification.

A passenger in the Hyundai, a 38-year-old man from Baltimore, Md., suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. VSP said he was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP said charges are still pending and this is an ongoing investigation.

