RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Monday evening programming on ABC 8News will look a little different over the next few weeks, and again in November, thanks to the return of Monday night football.

On Sept. 11 and 18, and Nov. 20, the 7 to 7:30 p.m. slot normally taken by “Wheel of Fortune” will be swapped with “JEOPARDY!”

The “NFL Countdown” will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by Monday Night Football at 8 p.m. ABC 8News at 11 p.m. is slated to begin at 11:15 p.m.

On Monday, Nov. 25, “NFL Countdown” will take the hourlong slot from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday Night Football will begin at 8 p.m. and ABC 8News at 11 p.m. is slated to begin at its normal time.

“Wheel of Fortune” will not be rebroadcast.