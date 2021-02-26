Montgomery County man faces charges in connection with U.S. Capitol riots

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Another man from southwest Virginia is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, authorities say.

A federal criminal complaint obtained by WFXR News says Montgomery County resident Jeremy Daniel Groseclose is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI received several online tips around Jan. 7 about Groseclose posting pictures on social media pertaining to the woman who was shot at the Capitol and bragging about taking part in the protest, even though those posts were later removed.

The FBI says they compared known pictures of Groseclose with the pictures and videos from the Jan. 6 riot and believe Groseclose was the person in the surveillance footage wearing a distinctive outfit outside the Capitol then wearing the same outfit and a gas mask inside the Capitol.

“Ultimately, GROSECLOSE and the other subjects successfully prevented the door from closing and moved forward toward the retreating U.S. Capitol Police officers. Some of the subjects whom GROSECLOSE had joined threw trash cans, water bottles, and other objects at the U.S. Capitol Police officers. Once the U.S. Capitol Police officers had retreated and the roll-up door was opened, GROSECLOSE and the other subjects continued their illegal activity of moving throughout the restricted areas of the Capitol Building. GROSECLOSE remained in the Capitol Building for over two hours after thwarting these efforts of U.S. Capitol Police.” Criminal complaint for United States of America v. Jeremy Daniel Groseclose

In addition, the complaint mentions the FBI tracked a cell phone registered to Groseclose’s address to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

You can read the full criminal complain for United States of America v. Jeremy Daniel Groseclose below: