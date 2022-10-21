ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Montpelier Station Post Office in Orange County has reopened after stopping operations several months ago.

The post office abruptly shuttered its doors in June, leaving a note on the door telling residents to drive to the Orange Post Office for Post Office Box service.

United States Post Office officials said operations at Montpelier Station were suspended because it shares the same building as a segregation museum, where signs are located above two separate doors to the museum, one reading “White,” and the other “Colored.”

“Because the Post Office is co-located in the same building as the segregation museum, Postal Service management considered that some customers may associate the racially based, segregated entrances with the current operations of the Post Office, and thereby draw negative associations between those operations and the painful legacy of discrimination and segregation that marked prior historical eras,” the USPS wrote in a previous statement.

The post office reopened its doors on Monday, Oct. 17. It is open for about four hours each day.