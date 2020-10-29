Monument Avenue residents file notice of appeal in Robert E. Lee statue lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Monument Avenue residents have filed notice of their plans to appeal a Richmond judge’s ruling that dissolved the injunction that had blocked the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue for months.

Despite the ruling, the Lee statue will not be taken off its pedestal anytime soon as Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant suspended his order until after the resolution of an appeal.

Patrick McSweeney, the attorney for the plaintiffs, shared a copy of the notice of appeal with 8News on Thursday. The Supreme Court of Virginia will now decide whether or not to hear the appeal.

