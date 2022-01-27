New report exposes persistent animal welfare violations at Cumberland puppy mill

The undercover video reveals dead and dying beagle dogs crammed into metal cages and allegedly deprived of food. The video from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) was allegedly captured by an investigator posing as an employee at the Envigo dog breeding facility. (Photo: Peta)

CUMBERLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A new report obtained by 8News reveals disturbing incidents at a dog breeding facility in Cumberland County.

Inspectors from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found three dogs with medical conditions that were left untreated, including an adult beagle with multiple skin lesions on all four feet and a dog with an inflamed and swollen paw.

The facility was cited again for sanitation issues in the kennels which were uncovered in an earlier report by 8News. The new report notes a “build up of feces, dirt and grime.”

The inspection records also reveal that at some point, staff found a one week old puppy in a drain below the kennels. No medical exam was performed, but staff placed the puppy on a heating pad and returned it to the enclosure.

Records indicate the puppy died later that same day.

The report also noted continued issues with the animals fighting and wounding each other. It states, “An adult female beagle (CJACRI) had fight wounds on her chest and left ear. The other adult female beagle (CGFCFA) had fight wounds on her rear end and right front shoulder. Another dog was found dead.”

The report reads, “According to the facility, the dog was found dead and the “littermates had chewed on it.” The facility was unable to provide additional information when asked.”

The October inspection was prompted by undercover video released by People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). That report found more than 300 unexplained dog deaths at the facility.

The facility was also cited back in July for dozens of animal welfare violations. Lawmakers have promised more oversight, but an effort to pass more stringent oversight requirements in 2020 was defeated.

Envigo houses thousands of beagles at the Cumberland facility for experimentation all over the world. 8News has reached out to Envigo for a response, but they did not provide one by publication.

Read the Full Report Below: