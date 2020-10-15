More dates added to Halloween Harvest at Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens has added more dates to Halloween Harvest (Photo: Courtesy of Busch Gardens)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians seeking thrills-and-treats this Halloween season will have more opportunities to feed their spooky appetite.

More dates have been announced for Busch Garden’s Halloween Harvest event. The theme park hosts events that include socially distant trick-or-treating and pumpkin scavenger hunts. Additionally, 15 roller coasters and rides remain open, and a variety of kid-friendly attractions up-and-running.

Busch Gardens say due to Halloween Harvest’s positive response, more dates were added. Guests will still have to register online to attend the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 5 – 9 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26, 5-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 5-9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8, 5-9 p.m.

As a reminder, admission to Halloween Harvest is free to guests with existing tickets, membership, annual passes, or fun cards.

Click here to register.

