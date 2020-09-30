More EBT benefits going out in Virginia on Wednesday to help families of virtual learning students

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is releasing additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits on Wednesday to help families of virtual learning students.

Eligible households include students who are learning virtually for at least five consecutive days, and qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school, or those enrolled in schools that provide free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision. It’s the second distribution approved by the United States Department of Agriculture through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

The Virginia Department of Social Services says P-EBT benefit amounts vary. They’re calculated at the rate of $5.86 per day, per child for each day a child’s been under a virtual learning model since the beginning of this school year.

Those who’ve received P-EBT benefits before will have the new benefit automatically added to their card, and new households should expect the car by mail within the next four weeks. Those in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program will receive their benefits on their SNAP card on Wednesday.

Anyone with questions is asked to visit www.PEBTva.com.

LATEST HEADLINES: