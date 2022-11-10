RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to number released by the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, more Virginians are now riding all four Amtrak route sin the state than were before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The group, which oversees public funds for Amtrak and VRE service in the commonwealth, published a comparison between monthly ridership number in September 2022 and 2019 to show double digit growth on all four Amtrak lines originating in Virginia.

(Source: Virginia Passenger Rail Authority)

“Virginians are continually turning to the train to escape traffic and to travel in a cost-effective and comfortable way,” said DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of VPRA.

Amtrak currently offers eight roundtrip trains a day across the four routes, which all converge in D.C. and then proceed North to stations in New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Map showing the four routes originating in Virginia and traveling North into New England. (Map courtesy of Amtrak)

The strongest growth came from the Roanoke-bound Route 46, which saw ridership increase nearly 65% since 2019.