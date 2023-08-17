RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s always important to follow the rules of the road, but for the last week, officers across 16 Virginia jurisdictions have been watching drivers closer than usual. This crackdown is part of local law enforcement’s “360 Blitz” initiative.

According to the Richmond Police Department, in 2022, 301 wrecks happened along U.S. 360, or Hull Street Road in the Richmond area. At a press conference Thursday morning, Richmond Police Major Ronnie Armstead said this number was a noticeable uptick compared to the 284 crashes in 2021.

“It’s very frustrating for all law enforcement,” Armstead said.

Armstead said dark spots and curvy roads can partially be to blame for this danger zone, but he warned that danger often starts inside the car.

“Slow down, obey the speed limit and please do not drive impaired,” Armstead said.

After hearing about the efforts from this past week, drivers might be reconsidering their normal behavior behind the wheel — thinking to themselves, “Have I been following the law?”

Local law enforcement has held the “360 Blitz” initiative every August since 2019. During the initiative, officials from Chesterfield and Hanover counties to Henrico and back to Richmond increase patrol units along the Hull Street Road Corridor — watching drivers extra closely. Thus far, the 360 Blitz effort has resulted in 100 summons.

“You could have an accident, hurt someone, kill someone, someone’s loved one, you know, that’s paying attention and you’re not paying attention,” Armstead said.

Police told 8News that the “360 Blitz” program has proven helpful in the past, but the recent increase in crashes is still concerning. Armstead emphasized how in order to make real change, people have to alter their habits and care about one another’s safety.

“Hopefully as we move along next year, we can stand before you and say we had a reduction,” Armstead said.

This year’s initiative technically ends Friday night, but that doesn’t mean drivers can resume reckless driving practices. Officers remind the community that enforcing traffic laws is a year-round job and they are always on the lookout.

