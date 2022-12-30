RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to make changes to the state budget to give millions of dollars in relief to victims of flooding in Buchanan County.

The floods damaged dozens of homes in the area in July. Eleven million could be put into emergency funds for the victims of the devastating flood.

Cars were smashed in and homes were picked up, moved and heavily damaged in the aftermath of the southwestern Virginia flooding.

In addition to the $11 million, Youngkin proposed that $200 million would be put into a fund for flooding prevention projects in Virginia.

Last week, more than $2 million in relief payments were given out to Virginians with property damage in Hurley.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a major disaster declaration for the area two months ago, allowing for some of the relief.

Forty-four people were originally unaccounted for in the floods, but all of them were found.

The General Assembly is set to discuss these proposals on Jan. 5, according to the agenda.