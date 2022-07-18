BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than $187,000 was raised to assist the victims of the flooding that occurred throughout Buchanan County on July 12, according to United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA).

“With 65 residences having sustained major damage or having been completely destroyed, we know that we are looking at a need of upwards of $4 million to help these families have safe and livable homes again, whether it is through repair or rebuilding,” said UWSWVA President and CEO Travis Staton.

In addition to those figures, 28 homes reportedly sustained minor damage and 36 have been categorized as “affected.” Those numbers are likely to rise as assessments continue in the coming days, according to UWSWVA.

On Tuesday, July 12, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to help assist in providing resources for response and recovery efforts due to the impacts of heavy rainfall and severe flooding in the southwest region.

44 people were initially unaccounted for in the immediate aftermath of the flooding but by Thursday, July 14, all missing people were found.

The flooding affected Dismal River, Hale Creek, Jewell Valley, Patteson, Pilgrim’s Knob and Whitewood areas in the county.

Individuals or organizations wishing to donate to the Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Fund may do so by visiting unitedwayswva.org or by contacting Cristie Lester at 276-525-4071. As always, every dollar donated goes directly to aid and assist those affected by the disaster.