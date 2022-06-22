RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the area until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Over 20 thousand customers across the commonwealth have reported power outages.
Capitol Square in Richmond has been closed due to severe weather conditions.
Current number of Dominion Energy customers that have reported power outages in central Virginia as of 4:00 p.m.
- Spotsylvania County – 881 customers
- Hanover County – 14,758 customers
- City of Richmond – 4,091 customer
- Henrico County – 9,298 customers
- Chesterfield County – 1,224 customer
- New Kent — 1 customer
- Caroline County — 300
- Stafford County — 8,006