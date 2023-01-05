Because Chromebook has an offline connection to Google Drive, it’s easy to remain connected to your work even if you have internet instability.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced yesterday it’s giving more than $34 million to schools and libraries to help kids get connected to the internet.

This means there are now at least two federal programs helping students bridge what the FCC is calling the “homework gap.”

One program, the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), is helping schools cover costs for internet or laptops, while a second program, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), is helping low-income families afford the internet they need at home.

The $34 million added to the FCC’s ECF will support more than 250 schools and 15 libraries. Schools can also use the money for off-campus learning like nightly homework to make sure students have the necessary internet access to do their assignments.

To qualify for help with the ACP, a family’s household income needs to be below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines or they need to get one type of government benefits like SNAP.

The program is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the White House said 20 internet providers will offer an internet plan for $30, meaning for some who qualify for the program, internet could be free.

There are a couple of steps to sign up for the internet at home under the ACP, including submitting an application and getting in touch with internet providers to apply for the discount.