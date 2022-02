Most valuable crops grown in Virginia

Did you know? Check out these data-driven reports

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to the American Farm Bureau Federation there are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations.

About 87% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.

More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46. About 11% of U.S. farmers served or are serving in the military.

The U.S. imports $129 billion worth of agricultural products a year, but maintains a positive trade balance by exporting $137 billion worth.

#10. Barley

– 2020 production: $1.2 million

– Top states:

— #1. Idaho ($269.5 million)

— #2. Montana ($201.0 million)

— #3. North Dakota ($127.5 million)

— #4. Colorado ($31.6 million)

— #5. Washington ($31.3 million)

#9. Pumpkins

– 2020 production: $17.6 million

– Top states:

— #1. Texas ($25.9 million)

— #2. Pennsylvania ($22.5 million)

— #3. Illinois ($21.3 million)

— #4. California ($20.7 million)

— #5. Virginia ($17.6 million)

#8. Peanuts

– 2020 production: $24.1 million

– Top states:

— #1. Georgia ($656.0 million)

— #2. Alabama ($129.3 million)

— #3. Texas ($128.9 million)

— #4. Florida ($113.9 million)

— #5. North Carolina ($92.4 million)

#7. Apples

– 2020 production: $35.6 million

– Top states:

— #1. Washington ($2.1 billion)

— #2. New York ($328.1 million)

— #3. Michigan ($270.2 million)

— #4. Pennsylvania ($91.1 million)

— #5. California ($78.0 million)

#6. Wheat

– 2020 production: $41.3 million

– Top states:

— #1. North Dakota ($1.6 billion)

— #2. Kansas ($1.3 billion)

— #3. Montana ($1.2 billion)

— #4. Washington ($942.4 million)

— #5. Idaho ($582.4 million)

#5. Cotton

– 2020 production: $48.2 million

– Top states:

— #1. Texas ($1.4 billion)

— #2. Georgia ($713.6 million)

— #3. Arkansas ($413.7 million)

— #4. Mississippi ($356.5 million)

— #5. Alabama ($220.1 million)

#4. Tobacco

– 2020 production: $56.1 million

– Top states:

— #1. North Carolina ($362.8 million)

— #2. Kentucky ($237.1 million)

— #3. Tennessee ($76.5 million)

— #4. Virginia ($56.1 million)

— #5. Georgia ($39.1 million)

#3. Corn

– 2020 production: $210.1 million

– Top states:

— #1. Iowa ($9.9 billion)

— #2. Illinois ($9.3 billion)

— #3. Nebraska ($7.6 billion)

— #4. Minnesota ($6.1 billion)

— #5. Indiana ($4.4 billion)

#2. Soybeans

– 2020 production: $247.0 million

– Top states:

— #1. Illinois ($7.0 billion)

— #2. Iowa ($5.5 billion)

— #3. Minnesota ($4.0 billion)

— #4. Indiana ($3.8 billion)

— #5. Missouri ($3.3 billion)

#1. Hay & Haylage

– 2020 production: $354.4 million

– Top states:

— #1. Texas ($1.5 billion)

— #2. Wisconsin ($1.1 billion)

— #3. California ($1.0 billion)

— #4. Idaho ($930.9 million)

— #5. Pennsylvania ($881.5 million)