Mother gives birth to baby girl on the side of a road in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A healthy baby girl came into the world on the side of a Norfolk road Tuesday afternoon.

Inaya Humphrey was headed to the hospital with her mother-in-law, but the baby had other plans, and made a grand entrance in a moving van on Tidewater Drive.

Humphrey said she felt contractions coming on fairly quickly.

“I felt her head and I saw her head come, so I sat up a little bit more,” Humphrey said. “She was out in like three minutes.”

Before she knew it, the baby was ready to make an entrance into the world as her mother-in-law drove frantically looking for a fire station.

Humprey’s mother-in-law, Vanessa Bell-Spence, dialed 911.

“I was like wait, no, no don’t. I’m driving of course, and when I realize it, she’s here. I was like ‘oh, I have to find a fire station.'”

Humphrey’s mother-in-law finally stopped at a McDonald’s nearby with the baby crying in the front seat. Paramedics arrived and took over. They quickly took the family to the place they were originally headed for: the hospital.

“She is amazing,” Bell-Spence said. “I didn’t have to help her to do anything, I was just there.”

Humphrey and her baby are healthy and are currently at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She is now a mother of three and says this special delivery may be her last.

“She’s beautiful,” said Humphrey. “She looks just like her daddy.”