AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Amelia County mom says she’s living her worst nightmare after her 16-year-old son died after accidentally shooting himself in the shoulder on Saturday night.

Amelia County Sherriff’s Department responded to a call just before 10 p.m. to the 1400 block of Richmond Road. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother, Jennifer Wallace, feels overwhelming emotion but questions why her son would do this.

“I don’t believe it was self-inflicted. I know my son,” said Wallace.

Wallace said she was shocked when the Deputies delivered the news on her front porch Saturday evening.

“He asked my name. Then, he asked my son’s name. Next, he said, ‘There was an accident, and your son’s gone,'” Wallace said. “I literally fell to the ground screaming, and my whole apartment complex heard me.”

This is still an ongoing investigation.

