NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The mother of the 6-year-old who shot his first grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January appeared in court Friday morning.

25 year-old Deja Taylor is faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor for recklessly leaving a loaded firearm where a child could access it.

Outside of the courthouse on Friday Taylor’s attorney, Jim Ellenson, told reporters there are several mitigating factors in the case including a medical issue. “She has had a number of miscarriages and she had a very severe miscarriage – an ectopic pregnancy miscarriage- that was in January of 2022 that resulted in Postpartum depression and that has been a large factor in a number of the events that led up to the unfortunate event on January 6th.” Ellenson said.

Ellenson did not explain how Taylor’s depression might have contributed to her son bringing a gun to school and shooting his teacher.

When asked about the gun, Ellenson said they stand by the family statement issued January 19, 2023. It stated the firearm was secured.

Deja Taylor (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

Taylor turned herself in Thursday morning to the Newport News City Jail. Taylor posted a $5,000 bond and was then released.

Taylor was indicted by a grand jury Monday and was charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child.

Taylor’s trial is set for August 15. Ellenson said they hope to enter into a plea deal before that time.

10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Hudson will have more information on WAVY News 10 starting at 4 p.m.