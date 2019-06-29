Mother of missing Hampton 2-year-old charged with felony child neglect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin , who was reported missing earlier this week, was arrested on Friday, police say.

During a press conference late Friday night, Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said 34-year-old Julia Tomlin is in their custody.

Police confirmed Saturday morning that she was charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

Investigators believe the boy is dead. “Unfortunately to date, Noah has not been found; however, based on the highly coordinated investigation we currently believe him to be deceased,” said Sult.

The search for the boy’s body will continue and Sult says they are moving to a 24-hour operation.

Noah was last seen at his home in the Buckroe Beach area around 1 a.m. Monday. Police received a report from his mother, Julia, that he was missing around 11:30 a.m.

Friday marked the fifth day of the search. Authorities have been focusing their efforts on a landfill located approximately 10 miles from Tomlin’s home.

In Wednesday’s news conference, Sult said, “There is nothing specific that lead us to the landfill. The landfill was always in the plan to search.”

WRIC sister station in Norfolk WAVY spoke with Julia on Thursday via text. She said Noah “can’t walk well, he is possibly autistic, he loves everybody and is very affectionate,” but didn’t share any other information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or Hampton Police at 757–727–6111. You can also submit a tip online.

According to court records and 10 On Your Side’s archives, Julia was charged with felony child neglect in Newport News back in 2009 after her then 1-year-daughter was burned on the stove.

