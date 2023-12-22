RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motion has been filed for an injunction to remove former President Donald Trump from presidential primary ballots in Virginia in 2024.

The motion, which was filed on Monday, Dec. 18 in district court in Alexandria by Roy L. Perry-Bey of Hampton, alleges that Trump is “constitutionally ineligible under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment” to run for federal office “based on his engagement in insurrection against the United States” following the 2020 presidential election.

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, emboldened by Trump’s claims that the recent election was marred with fraud. He is currently on trial, facing numerous charges, as the U.S. Department of Justice works to prove that he was directly responsible for the violence that day.

“Mr. Trump has declared his candidacy for president again in 2024,” reads the motion. “However, under the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Mr. Trump is constitutionally ineligible to appear on any future ballot for federal office based on his engagement in insurrection against the United States.”

This motion comes as Colorado’s Supreme Court voted 4-3 to bar Trump from the state’s Republican primary in March — also citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court will ultimately decide whether to uphold the Colorado court’s decision.