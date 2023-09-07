KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A three-vehicle crash is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a motorcycle driver was killed.

Police were called to Dahlgren Road near Caledon Road for the report of the three-vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Police said a 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was being driven east on Dahlgren when the driver stopped the truck because the car in front of it was turning. The vehicle behind the truck, a 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 motorcycle, ended up hitting the rear driver side of the pickup and continued crossing over into oncoming traffic, where the motorcycle was hit by a 2022 Toyota Rav4 heading west.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Angelo Isiah Farrer, 51, of King George. Farrer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Virginia State Police said the crash is under investigation.