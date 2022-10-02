VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash Saturday night involving a car and another motorcycle on an interstate highway.

Matthew Bolanos, the driver of a 2012 BMW 1000RR motorcycle, was driving at a high rate of speed westbound on I-264 in Virginia Beach, east of Rosemont Road when he hit the back of a 2008 Acura TL sedan just before 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, according to an announcement from the Virginia State Police.

Thomas Winborne, IV, another motorcyclist who was driving a 2016 Kawasaki and speeding along with Bolanos, then swerved to avoid hitting the Acura and hit a jersey wall, the announcement said.

Bolanos, of Chesapeake, was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital where he died of his injuries. Winborne, Jr. was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital with serious life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the car did not want medical treatment at the scene of the crash.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the incident with charges pending.