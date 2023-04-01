GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle in Gloucester County early Saturday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers were called to Pinetta Road near Enos Road at around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 for a report of a motorcycle crash.

It was determined that 50-year-old Matthew L. Mintz was heading north on Pinetta Road when he ran off the roadway, struck a tree and was ejected from his 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Mintz died from injuries sustained during the crash, it is not known whether alcohol was a factor.