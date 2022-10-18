WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 81 in Warren County on Saturday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, 49-year-old Paul D. Wiley of Woodstock was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south on I-81 near I-66 at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. He then failed to navigate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.

Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Virginia State Police is still investigating the incident.