SHENANOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 65-year-old motorcyclist is dead after police say a pickup truck ran into him in Shenandoah County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on Edinburg Gap Road near Vale Vista Drive. It was determined that a 2006 Dodge Dakota was heading east on Edinburg Gap Road when it crossed the center line and hit a Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading west.

The motorcyclist, 65-year-old Joseph McGee of Hampstead, Md., was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Dodge truck, 75-year-old Denis C. Kitner of Fort Valley, was taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.