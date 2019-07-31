Motorcyclist killed in Powhatan County crash

by: WRIC Newsroom

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist was killed Monday evening in Powhatan County after running off the road and into a ditch. The victim, identified by Virginia State Police as Shane D. Sprouse, was 38-years-old.

Authorities responded to a crash on Route 631 in Powhatan at 8:11 p.m. on July 29, police said. A preliminary investigation from state police reveals that Sprouse was traveling on Route 631 when he ran off the road and into a ditch in the area.

Sprouse, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a concrete driveway culvert, Virginia State Police said. Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

