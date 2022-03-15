ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The amount of money a company should have to pay the owners of a Virginia property it is building a natural gas pipeline through is being determined in a weeklong jury trial.

The Roanoke Times reports that Mountain Valley Pipeline used eminent domain to take part of the Terry family’s Bent Mountain property. Proceedings over the compensation amount started Monday in Roanoke’s federal court.

An attorney for the Terrys says the tract is worth $2 million and the pipeline would lower the property’s value by about a third. The family’s representation says the company should have to pay $650,000, but Mountain Valley argues that just compensation is closer to $150,000.