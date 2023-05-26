RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — MoviePass has officially relaunched with new tiered subscriptions just in time for the blockbuster summer movie season.

Subscribers can now choose from three different tiers; basic, standard or premium. The price breakdown is as follows:

Basic Plan: $10 for 1-3 movies a month

Standard Plan: $20 for 3-7 movies a month

Premium Plan: $30 for 5-11 movies a month

Pro Plan: $40 for 30 movies a month

In Virginia, 118 theatres will be participating and applicable to the new MoviePass plan. Some notable locations in central Virginia include the Byrd Theatre, Movieland at Boulevard Square, CinéBistro at Stony Point, Regal Short Pump Stadium 14 & IMAX, Regal Virginia Center Stadium 20, AMC Dine-In Midlothian 10, Regal Westchester Commons and Regal Southpark Mall Stadium 16.

A full list of applicable Virginia theatres can be found on the MoviePass website.

According to ABC News, MoviePass CEO Stacy Spikes and his co-founder sold a majority stake in the company in 2017 after the subscription price of $10-per-month for unlimited movies led to a bankruptcy filing.

“It went bankrupt as we properly figured it would, and then last year I bought it back,” Spikes said. “We’ve gotten the experience really down tight. And we’re already seeing lots of people that are already on the platform. The beautiful thing is you can cancel anytime. There is no contract. You are not locked into a single theater.”