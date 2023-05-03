FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — On Sunday, Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, and Bruce Callahan, 44, escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville. Now, federal court documents have revealed Marin-Sotelo’s sister may have been involved in the escape.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo was arrested on Tuesday in High Point, North Carolina. She is accused of paying someone $2,500 to leave a “getaway car” in the jail’s parking lot for her brother. She now faces a charge of conspiracy to instigate or assist escape.

The FBI believes Marin-Sotelo is driving an early 2000s burgundy Ford Mustang with 30-day temporary tags.

Now leading the investigation on Marin-Sotelo’s escape, the FBI has put up digital billboards across several states, describing Marin-Sotelo as “extremely dangerous” as the multi-state manhunt continues. In addition, there is a $50,000 reward for information on his location.

The two inmates escaped the jail 22 hours apart on Sunday by “manipulating a locking mechanism on the rear exit door.”

The U.S. Marshal’s Office is investigating Bruce Callahan’s escape. He was facing multiple federal drug and weapons charges. The agency is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his capture.

