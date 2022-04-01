FREDERICKSBURG, Va (WRIC) — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Fredericksburg.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Dodge Caravan headed South on Route 1 hit a Hyundai Sante Fe in the rear. The collision caused the Hyunadi to spin and hit another vehicle.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the driver of the Dodge unresponsive. Officers began CPR on the driver until EMS arrived to take him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was treated for a concussion at a local hospital and released the same day. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.