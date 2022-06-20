UPDATE 7:09 p.m.: WFXR News has learned that the scene where an incident occurred at the Lhoist Chemical Lime plant in Giles County has been cleared.

Authorities say response personnel have cleared the plant, but they responded to a call that came in around 3:58 p.m. on Monday, June 20.

—

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Giles County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies have responded to an incident at a lime plant on Monday.

WFXR News’ Rhian Lowndes is on the way to the Lhoist Chemical Lime plant in Ripplemead.

(Rhian Lowndes/WFXR News)

(Rhian Lowndes/WFXR News)

WFXR News learned that Pembroke Fire, Giles Rescue Squad, Newport Rescue Squad, Celco Emergency Response Team, Giles Sheriff’s Office, and Carilion EMS are on the scene. Authorities say that the call initially came in around 3:58 p.m. and no one was trapped.

The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.