ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple children were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving a train and a school bus in Rockingham County.

According to the Virginia State Police, the bus and train collided at the intersection of S. E. Side Highway and Island Ford Road at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

State police said “several” of the students on board were injured.

The investigation is still ongoing, stay with 8News for updates.