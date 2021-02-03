Multiple injuries reported after gas line explosion in Northern Virginia

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a gas line explosion Wednesday in Fairfax County.

The explosion was reported around 1 p.m. and came after a gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area, Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted.

UPDATE- scene of gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area. Gas fed fire involving backhoe. Three workers transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Media can stage in commuter lot corner of Sydenstricker and Hooes Rd. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/SKpOGiXuxP — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 3, 2021

At least three workers were taken to the hospital and multiple vehicles were on fire. The workers’ injuries were not life-threatening. A house was also damaged.

As of 2:30 p.m., firefighters were still battling the fire, with the gas company working to shut off the gas.

UPDATE- scene of gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area. Gas company on scene working to access main valve to shut off gas in the line. Fire will then be extinguished. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/5IcXJYITOw — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 3, 2021

This is a breaking story and will be updated.