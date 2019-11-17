Multiple injuries reported in crash involving bus, tractor-trailer on I-64 near Afton Mountain

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A commercial bus and tractor-trailer were involved in an accident this morning on I-64 east near the top of Afton Mountain.

Virginia State Police said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on mile marker 100 near the Augusta and Nelson County line at 4:30 a.m.

“A tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-64, when the driver lost control and the tractor-trailer overturned across the roadway,” VSP said. “A commercial bus traveling in the eastbound lane was unable to avoid the tractor-trailer and struck it.”

The impact of the crash split the tractor-trailer in half, VSP said.

During the time of the crash, 20 passengers and a driver were on board the commercial bus.

Photo: Crozet Volunteer Fire Department FB

According to Virginia State Police, 15 people were taken to UVA Medical Center and 4 others were transported to Augusta Medical.

“There were at least seven other minor crashes that occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-64 immediately following the initial crash,” VSP said in an update.

Photo: Crozet Volunteer Fire Department FB

Initial reports said it was a mass casualty accident, but according to VSP there are no confirmed fatalities.

Dozens of crews are on the scene as the investigation into the cause of a two-vehicle crash remains ongoing.

“Road conditions on Afton Mountain are slick and need to be treated by VDOT,” VSP advised.

Those needing to travel via I-64 are advised to find an alternative route.

It is unclear how long I-64 will be closed. Virginia State Police said they are working to clear the scene and get the vehicles moving again.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.