UPDATE 3:47 p.m.: A spokesperson with Carilion Clinic released new information on the conditions of the patients from the multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Montgomery County.

Carilion Clinic reported they have received three patients. They tell WFXR News that one patient is in good condition and two others are in fair condition.

—

UPDATE 3:05 p.m.: WFXR News has learned new information about the multi-vehicle crash that happened along Route 460 in Montgomery County.

A spokesperson with the daycare, Imagination Station, spoke with WFXR News about the incident. That person says there were 30 to 35 kids traveling for a school trip to go bowling. The school official reported that two of the three vans carrying the kids were involved in the incident.

It’s not clear who the two victims were that were airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to school officials. However, they did tell WFXR News that every child is not seriously hurt.

WFXR News has learned that the children that were taken to VT Skelton Center are the ones that are completely fine, according to the daycare.

—

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.: Multiple people are being treated at various hospitals — including two who are seriously injured — following a multi-vehicle wreck along Route 460 in Montgomery County.

According to officials, at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, members of the Blacksburg Police Department responded to a report of crash involving multiple passenger vans and a sedan on the Route 460 East bypass near Prices Fork Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered that three vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Authorities tell WFXR News that multiple people have been treated at LewisGale Montgomery Hospital, others have been taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, and two people with more serious injuries were flown to Roanoke.

The department’s Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the incident.

As of this writing, the eastbound lanes are still closed on Route 460 bypass, so motorists are asked to use alternate routes when traveling through this area.

If you cannot find an alternate route, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says drivers can detour off Route 460 East onto Prices Fork Road.

“Thank you to Blacksburg Fire and Rescue Squad, Virginia Tech Police and Rescue, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Emergency Management, and VDOT for all of their assistance,” the Blacksburg Police Department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information about this crash, you are asked to call the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400.

—

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — First responders are currently at the scene of a crash involving “multiple 15 passenger vans and one sedan” along Route 460, according to the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department.

The department tells WFXR News that multiple people were involved in the crash, all of whom have been brought to the hospital.

As of 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, officials say members of the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department, the Blacksburg Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are still on the scene.

According to the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department, Route 460 East is still closed between Price’s Fork and South Gate.

(Photo: Kelsey Jean-Baptiste/WFXR News)

(Photo: Kelsey Jean-Baptiste/WFXR News)

Officials expect traffic to be delayed in both directions for the next few hours, so motorists are asked to avoid the area.

If you cannot find an alternate route, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says drivers can detour off Route 460 onto Prices Fork Road

WFXR News has a crew at the scene of the crash and is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story.