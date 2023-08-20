NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting which they say has “multiple victims.”

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page at 1:29 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, the shooting took place in the Reedville area of Northumberland County. Police say multiple victims are being treated, but have not released any information regarding the victims’ conditions or whether any of them have died.

Police have not released any information regarding possible suspects or whether there is still an ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.