Multiple Virginia prisons without AC amid heat warnings

(WRIC) — Multiple prisons in Virginia are without air conditioning Friday as the metro Richmond area is under its first excessive heat warning in seven years.

According to a Virginia Department of Corrections spokesperson, the prisons in Buckingham, Nottoway and Augusta do not currently have functioning air conditioning systems. This comes after 8News learned that Henrico County’s Jail West has experienced issues with low water pressure and its AC units Friday afternoon.

Greg Carter, a spokesperson for VDOC, told 8News that water and fans have been provided to inmates and staff of the three prisons.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

