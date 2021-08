200115-N-MW694-0040 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 15, 2020) An archive photo of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, conducts a practice routine at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, Jan. 15. (U.S. Navy archive photo by MC3 Caledon Rabbipal)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show has been canceled this year.

The cancellation of this year’s event is due to high community transmission of COVID-19 and a significant rise in cases linked to the delta variant.

It normally attracts more than 250,000 during the two-day show.

Although last year’s event was replaced with a live broadcast air show, that will not be happening again this year.