HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever wanted to see what goes on in one of NASA’s facilities? NASA Langley Research Center is holding an open house in October.

The open house will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, according to NASA.

Guests will enjoy a walking tour through historic buildings and new laboratories, STEM activities, presentations and more! Food will be available for purchase.

Anyone interested in registering for the event can do so at Eventbright’s website.