WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from NASA and Northrop Grumman say they are ready for the next resupply mission rocket launch Saturday afternoon.

Officials are set on 12:40 p.m. EST Saturday for the launch of the company’s 17th resupply mission to the International Space Station from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island.

The Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft is launching on the company’s Antares rocket loaded with more than 8,300 pounds of research, crew supplies, and hardware.

The Cygnus spacecraft, named the S.S. Piers Sellers in honor of the late NASA astronaut who spent nearly 35 days across three missions helping to construct the space station, is set to arrive at the orbiting outpost Monday, Feb. 21.

The spacecraft will remain at the space station until May.

Residents can watch the live launch coverage on NASA Television and the agency’s website, as well as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and NASA’s App, beginning at 12:15 p.m.