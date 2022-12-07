WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Next week, NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will support the launch of Rocket Lab USA’s first electron rocket from Virginia.

According to NASA, an 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The launch was initially scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, but was pushed back due to weather concerns.

The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360, a Virginia-based geospatial analytics company.

The launch may also be visible to many people throughout much of the east coast, especially in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Potential viewing locations for the launch include:

Robert Reed Park on Main Street on Chincoteague Island

Beach Road, spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands

The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops

A live launch webcast will be also available beginning approximately 40 minutes before launch.