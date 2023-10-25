FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The inmate that escaped from two Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County is back in custody after law enforcement officers found him in Fairfax County.

U.S. Marshals Service and the Fairfax County Police Department captured Naseem Roulack, 21, around 9 a.m. Wednesday at a hotel in the 6700 block of Commerce Street in the Springfield area of Fairfax County.

When the arresting officers knocked on his hotel door, Roulack tried to escape by jumping from a third-floor window with an assault rifle. He ended up hurting his arm and dropping the gun. Officers chased him before being taken into custody and then taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run charges when he escaped custody, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

He is also facing additional charges for kidnapping, armed robbery, armed carjacking, first-degree assault and for stealing a car on Sept. 1 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Roulack initially escaped custody on August 12 while the two officers were asleep, an investigation unveiled.

VADOC said this incident was still an active investigation.