1  of  31
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Antioch Baptist Church - Sandston Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

National Guard activated to assist Virginians during coronavirus pandemic, officials say

Virginia News

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — An email sent from the clerk for the Virginia State Senate confirms that Gov. Ralph Northam has activated the U.S. National Guard to assist the commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic.

The email, which was sent by Clerk of the Senate Susan Schaar, says the National Guard will help to dispense supplies and equipment in Virginia — not to “lock people in their homes.”

The news comes as local governments, schools, and businesses close to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia. The Commonwealth has at least 94 positive cases of coronavirus.

Those numbers are expected to rise as the Virginia Department of Health updates its data. Two people have died in James City County.

The U.S. has approximately 450,000 guardsmen ready to go with a range of abilities in logistics, transportation, medical, kitchens and engineering.

Here’s an official report on how the Guard has prepared to respond to the virus.

Coronavirus Friday updates: Sentara opening new testing sites, 137 cases now in NC, UVA and JMU students test positive

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events