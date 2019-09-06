National Guard troops aim to serve during Dorian while thinking of home

ONANCOCK, Va. (WRIC) — Soldiers from the National Guard have been on standby in Virginia, prepared to jump into action and help when disaster strikes.

The Virginia National Guard’s 1173rd Transportation Company came up to the Onancock Armory before Hurricane Dorian reached the Eastern Shore in order to give support to the people in the area.

While the troops in Onancock didn’t respond to any missions on the Eastern Shore Friday afternoon, there was more storm impact in the Hampton Roads area.

For some, joining the National Guard means more than just a uniform but a way to serve a greater purpose by helping those in need. Leaving their normal lives at a moment’s notice is one thing that comes with the duty.

“They tell us basically anywhere from two days to a week, a week and a half,” Sgt. Rachel Conrad said.

“We’re leaving our families that are in communities where the storm is hitting,” Cpl. Rishawn Allen explained, “and you know that’s in the back of your mind.”

Despite not being called on any missions, by local first responders or the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the unit’s presence before the storm approached the area was critical. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge closes when there are high winds and if the unit was not already in the area, it could have taken them up to seven hours to get around to the Eastern Shore to provide assistance.