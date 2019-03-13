National Guardsman who led chase in armored vehicle traveled to Iraq while on bond

This undated image provided by Richmond City Sheriff’s Office shows Joshua Yabut. Yabut, a soldier who was chased by police for more than 60 miles after he stole an armored personnel carrier from a National Guard base was driving under the influence of drugs, Virginia State Police said Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Richmond City Sheriff’s […]

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motion to revoke the bond of Joshua P. Yabut, a former Army National Guard officer who led a chase in an armored personnel carrier from Fort Pickett in June, was filed in February after he broke the conditions of his bond to reportedly travel to Iraq.

Court records obtained by 8News on Wednesday show Yabut arrived in Iraq through multiple flights, both commercial and military, during the week of Jan. 22, 2019.

A member of the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney’s Office notified the Virginia Fusion Center of Yabut’s suspicious activities on Jan. 31.

Yabut, who was being monitored by the court and its mental health docket, admitted to his attorney that he had flown to various destinations on multiple flights. Yabut’s attorney informed the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney’s Office of her client’s travels.

Yabut, whose address is in Virginia Beach, used his military ID to fly out of Norfolk Naval Air Station to Jacksonville Naval Air Station on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23. He then traveled to Charlotte, N.C., and Toronto, Canada on a commercial flight, court records indicate.

On Jan. 24, Yabut arrived in Keflavik, Iceland and then traveled to Berling Shonefeld Airport in Germany. Yabut flew to Istanbul, Turkey for a layover on the next day.

On Jan. 26, Yabut reached Erbil, Iraq, records show.

Just two days later, Yabut traveled back to Norfolk. According to court records, Yabut gave “no coherent reason” for his trip.

Photos on Twitter show Yabut at an Iraqi airport and others indicating he had been searching for prices of having Denatonium Benzoate, a colorless and odorless compound with an extremely bitter taste, shipped from China.

Denatonium Benzoate is used to denature ethanol, commonly used in cleaning agents and camp stoves, which can be toxic if consumed.

Yabut’s Twitter page, records show, also display images and information from Al-Qaeda’s Inspire magazines. The magazines shared in-depth instructions on how to make pressure cooker bombs in a kitchen and construct train derailment devices.

A tweet from Jan. 29 was discovered on Yabut’s account with the caption “liberated kurdistan.”

Yabut turned in his passport to his attorney on Jan. 31. Court records indicate that his attorney was scheduled to give Yabut’s passport to the court.

The Virginia National Guard released a statement to 8News Wednesday afternoon:

“When 1st Lt. Yabut’s chain of command was notified he had been charged with violating the conditions of his bond, they retrieved his military identification card. He had maintained the card in order to access his benefits, to include potential medical care. The Virginia National Guard is waiting for the completion of the civilian actions pending against him to take any military disciplinary action. Once those civilian actions are complete, the VNG will determine the appropriate course of action in regard to his military status. He still a member of the Virginia National Guard, but he is not currently drilling with his unit while the judicial process continues.”

Yabut plans to plead not guilty by reason of insanity in Nottoway County, sources told 8News on May 14.

